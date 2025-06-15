Highly-rated Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron is attracting interest from non-league clubs

Promising Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron is attracting interest from clubs across the football pyramid after signing a one-year contract extension with the Black Cats earlier this summer.

Cameron, 19, initially signed his first professional deal in 2024 – a two-year contract – and was one of several players listed by Sunderland in their retained list this summer as having agreed fresh terms. The 6’5’’ stopper penned a one-year extension alongside Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge and Marshall Burke.

Highly regarded within the Academy of Light, Cameron has been with Sunderland since the under-10 age group and is seen as a player with significant potential by coaching staff. He has trained with the first team in recent seasons and was even spotted attending a senior team meeting at the Academy during the club’s Championship play-off campaign – a sign of how closely he is being monitored by senior figures.

Last season, Cameron impressed during a loan spell at Hebburn Town, gaining valuable senior experience in the non-league ranks. The Echo understands the Northern Premier League side would be keen to bring the goalkeeper back this coming season, should Sunderland sanction a move.

However, there is also a chance Cameron remains on Wearside and starts the 2025-26 campaign as Graeme Murty’s first-choice goalkeeper for Sunderland’s under-21 side. With several Academy goalkeepers moving on this summer, the pathway may be clearer for Cameron to take on a more prominent role in Premier League 2.

Interest in the goalkeeper is growing, with a number of clubs in the non-league pyramid understood to be considering a loan move at some point next season. The Echo also understands that teams towards the bottom end of League Two are monitoring Cameron’s development.

Sunderland are expected to make decisions around loan placements for several of their young players later this summer, with the club balancing first-team exposure, Premier League 2 experience, and player development across the board. Though there is always the option for young players to leave on loan after Christmas to non-league clubs later in the season, leaving the situation fluid.

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young also attracting loan interest

Fellow Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is also set for an interesting summer as interest builds from potential loan suitors following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

Young, who has featured in three England youth squads over the past 12 months, is highly regarded by coaches at St George’s Park. Despite limited first-team action at club level, the 18-year-old's mentality and presence continue to impress, with staff drawing comparisons between his composure and that of seasoned professionals.

Young has been named in the England under-19 squad alongside Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson for this summer’s European Championships in Romania. While he is not expected to start for the Three Lions, coaches have made a conscious effort to keep him involved in the national setup, testament to his potential and standing within the group.

Next season, Young is determined to continue his progression through regular senior football. The Echo understands the goalkeeper believes there would be little benefit in remaining as Sunderland’s third-choice in the Premier League, and he is open to a loan move to either League One or the Scottish Premiership. Sunderland, however, have not yet finalised their plans for Young’s short-term future.