The Sunderland player has suffered an injury while on international duty with England amid transfer speculation

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has reportedly withdrawn from England’s squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-19 Championship due to injury.

The 17-year-old, who played a key role in helping Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League last season, was expected to be a central figure for the Young Lions during the tournament in Romania. However, as first reported by journalist Alan Nixon, Rigg has been forced to pull out of the competition due to an ankle problem.

It’s a significant blow for England, with Rigg having impressed throughout the qualifying campaign. Several clubs were also set to monitor his performances at the tournament, as speculation around his future continues to intensify.

Rigg made 31 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions during the 2023/24 season, showcasing maturity beyond his years in midfield. His performances have reportedly caught the attention of a host of top clubs across England and Europe.

What is the latest transfer and contract news regarding Chris Rigg?

According to TEAMtalk, as many as seven Premier League sides are tracking the teenager’s progress, including West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Brighton, and Crystal Palace. European interest has also emerged, with Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig said to be keeping tabs on the England youth international.

Despite the mounting interest, Sunderland are understood to be relaxed about the situation. The club has placed a £35million valuation on Rigg and have no plans to sell him this summer. He signed his first professional deal in 2024, committing to the Black Cats until 2027.

Rigg is currently settled on Wearside and is expected to play a major role under Régis Le Bris as Sunderland return to the Premier League. The French head coach is believed to be a strong admirer of Rigg, who could be one of several Academy of Light graduates involved in the top flight next season. Sources suggest Sunderland may look to reopen contract talks with Rigg in the near future, potentially rewarding his rapid development and growing status within the first team.

Everton are also said to be long-term admirers, with new manager David Moyes reportedly keen on the teenager’s versatility and temperament. Meanwhile, West Ham’s Graham Potter is reportedly considering a formal move, as part of the club’s push to invest in younger domestic talent.

Sunderland, however, have been consistent in their approach to outgoing transfers, resisting pressure to sell key assets unless their valuation is met. With Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson already leaving this summer, club officials are expected to stand firm on Rigg.

Kristjaan Speakman has proven himself to be shrewd operator in the market, and would likely stand firm in the event of interested, though this feels like a key moment for Sunderland to quietly secure one of the most important pieces of business this summer, keeping a homegrown star at the heart of their Premier League return, and a new contract could well be on the horizon.