The latest transfer gossip sees Sunderland linked with a highly-rated striker for around £17million

Sunderland are reportedly one of several clubs showing interest in Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté, following an outstanding season in Italian football.

According to AsRomaLive, Laurienté is attracting attention from multiple clubs across Europe after scoring 19 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia during the 2023-24 campaign. His form helped Sassuolo return to the top flight at the first attempt, following their relegation the previous year.

The 25-year-old is believed to be valued at around €20million (£17million) by Sassuolo. Roma are monitoring him closely as part of their summer recruitment plans, while Marseille, now managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, are also credited with interest.

Laurienté is also reportedly admired by Régis Le Bris, Sunderland’s new head coach. The Frenchman worked with the player during their time together at FC Lorient, and Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée was also part of that same setup.

With Sunderland preparing for their return to the Premier League, reinforcements in forward areas are expected to be a priority. Laurienté, who is capable of playing across the front line but is most comfortable on the left, would bring pace, directness and end product to the club’s attacking options. Italian clubs Bologna and Fiorentina have also been named as potential suitors, but the strongest early interest is said to be coming from outside of Italy.

What is the latest transfer news at Sunderland during summer?

Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan this summer, according to reports, with the Blues ready to greenlight his exit over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, is understood to be garnering attention from a number of clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s side eager for him to head out on a temporary agreement with a view to readying him for eventual first team involvement at Stamford Bridge.

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the starlet, as are Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR. Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea from Everton for a reported fee of around £4million in 2023, and according to former Toffees U21s boss David Unsworth, could be destined for the very top.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said: “Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton. The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first-team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team! He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”