Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A mixture of nerves, anticipation and excitement has enveloped Wearside as Sunderland’s Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United gets underway.

Tens of thousands of Black Cats supporters will make their way to London this weekend and will hope to see Regis Le Bris and his players write their names into Sunderland folklore by leading their beloved club back into the top flight of the English game. Not since a dispiriting relegation suffered under David Moyes in 2017 has a Sunderland side competed in the Premier League - and all of the hurt, anger and frustration drummed up over that period can be forgotten should the Black Cats be victorious on the hallowed Wembley pitch this weekend.

After claiming fourth place in the Championship table and coming through a testing play-off semi-final meeting with Coventry City, hopes are high Sunderland can overcome one last challenge against Chris Wilder’s men and set up meetings with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City next season.

With just hours to go until the big kick-off, The Echo takes a look at some of the information you need to know as Wearside prepares for one last big push towards a return to the Premier League.

What kits will Sunderland and Sheffield United wear in the Championship play-off final?

This is a battle of two sides that are famous for their iconic red and white kits - but only one of them can wear their traditional colours at Wembley on Saturday. That has gone the way of Sheffield United as they finished one place higher in the Championship table. That means Sunderland will wear their away shirt that was based on a legendary white, navy and green shirt produced by Hummel and worn between 1991 and 1994.

Who is referee for the Championship play-off final?

There will be a Premier League official in the middle at Wembley on Saturday afternoon after Chris Kavanagh was appointed as referee for the game. He will be assisted by Lee Betts and Neil Davies, and Peter Bankes will oversee fourth official duties.

Will VAR be in use during the Championship play-off final?

Yes, for the first time this season, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be in use. John Brookes is on VAR duties at Stocksley Park and he will be assisted by Timothy Wood. One other key point of note is that in-stadium announcements, Hawkeye Goal Technology and semi-automated offside technology will also be in use.

What happens is the scores are level after 90 minutes in the Championship play-off final?

Should the scores be level at 90 minutes, an additional 30 minutes of extra-time will be played over two separate 15-minute periods. If the scores still remain level, a penalty shoot-out will take place to decide the winner of this season’s Championship play-off final.

How many substitutes can be used in the Championship play-off final?

Sunderland player Eliezer Mayenda is congratulated by head coach Regis Le Bris after being substituted during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland AFC and Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Both Regis Le Bris and Chris Wilder will be able to name a 20-man matchday squad for this year’s Championship play-off final - but they will only be able to make five substitutes during the 90 minutes. These can be made over three separate sets of changes and an additional substitute will be permitted if the play-off final is level after 90 minutes and is forced into extra-time. Should either side make fewer than three substitutes during 90 minutes, they will be carried over into the additional 30 minutes. The EFL have also confirmed an additional two concussion substitutes will be in use if required.

