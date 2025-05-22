Sunderland fan groups have issued a message to fellow supporters ahead of the game against Sheffield United

As Sunderland prepares for its biggest game in recent memory, the club’s leading fan groups have come together to issue a stirring statement urging supporters to make their voices heard in the capital.

In a joint message from A Love Supreme, Roker Report, and This Is Wearside, the groups have called for noise and colour ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

They said: “One final game stands between us and the Premier League. One final chance to make history. From the streets of Wearside to the heart of London, we take our passion with us. This weekend, the red and white will flood Covent Garden, light up Trafalgar Square, and shake the foundations of Wembley.

“We’ve been on this journey together - through every flag, every voice, every moment. Now we need one last push. Back the lads from the warm-up. Be in early. Be loud. Be relentless. One game. One dream. One Sunderland. Together, WEAR stronger.”

The call to arms comes as thousands of Sunderland fans prepare to descend on London this weekend, with the club selling out its initial allocation of 35,531 Wembley tickets. The trio of fan groups have also issued instructions to supporters regarding times for Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square and Wembley.

Friday, May 24:

15:00: Get the party started at Covent Garden, the unofficial gathering point for fans arriving early.

18:00: Move on to Trafalgar Square for flares, beer, and a Mackem party as excitement builds on the eve of the final.

Saturday, May 25:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14:00: Get inside Wembley early and back the lads from the warm-up. Organisers are calling on Supporters to be in their seats to create an electric atmosphere before kick-off.

14:20: Bring the noise. Let Sheffield United and the watching world hear what Sunderland is all about.

Régis Le Bris reveals VAR meeting ahead of Sunderland vs Sheffield United

Sunderland received a visit from a top-level official last week to discuss the implementation of VAR at this weekend’s play-off final against Sheffield United.

VAR and semi-automated offsides will be in use at Wembley, only the second time Sunderland have played with the technology in use. On the previous occasion their 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers passed without any significant use, and many of the current squad have limited experience.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris says the players were spoken to about what they needed to be aware of, with defending set pieces an obvious focus. “We had a referee speak to the players at the end of last week,” Le Bris said.

“The main thing was the offsides, which is a bit different. Sometimes you can be offside and the referee makes a mistake, it can change the difference. Also the way you can defend set pieces in the box is slightly different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirmed that his players had held a similar meeting.

“We had Craig Pawson in the club on Monday to go through certain situations and scenarios as well, so I was thankful for that option that we had,” Wilder said.

