Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s new shirt launch was again wildly popular with supporters

Sunderland and their retail partner Fanatics have moved to reassure fans that they will be able to service the incredible demand for the club’s new hummel kits in the weeks and months ahead.

Queues trailed round the Stadium of Light this morning for the launch of the away kit, inspired by hummel’s previous effort for the 1992 season as Sunderland made the FA Cup final. Supporters queued well ahead of the 8am opening of the store and online, the shirt sold out within 11 minutes. That followed the incredibly successful launch of the home kit, with the first two drops of shirts selling out almost instantly. Remarkably, the club have already sold more home shirts than they did in the entirety of last season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have confirmed this morning that the away shirt will be restocked next month, with another limited run of home shirts dropping at 8am on July 31st. Many more are expected over the course of the campaign. Chief Business Officer David Bruce said the club would absolutely meet the ‘unprecedented’ demand for shirts.

“Our support continues to know no limits and we are thrilled by the reception of our 2024-25 matchday collections,” Bruce said.

“Fanatics and hummel are working incredibly hard to continue to deliver for our supporters and although some fans have missed out for the time being, our up-front planning will ensure that all shirts will be back in stock very soon. We will meet what has been an unprecedented demand and we appreciate fans’ patience throughout the interim period.”

Carly Purkis, Senior eCommerce & Partnership Manager (Football) at Fanatics, added: “Fan belief on Wearside ahead of the new season is incredible to see, with the new away kits already flying off the shelves, both in-store and online, following record-breaking demand for the home kit over the past few weeks. We would like to thank Sunderland fans for their fantastic support, and rest assured we are continuing to work tirelessly behind the scenes with both the Club and hummel to ensure that more home and away kits will be available for fans as soon as possible."