Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is unsurprisingly the subject of significant transfer interest this summer

Ipswich Town hold a strong interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke but he is not currently their leading target, according to reports in Suffolk.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the newly-promoted side were preparing a bid for the 24-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Sunderland last season. While Kieran McKenna's side are very much exploring the possibility of a summer move, they have not yet made a bid and multiple local reports say that the winger is still at this stage one of a number of targets. Ipswich are keen to sign a left-sided forward after their move for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene fell through after advanced talks were held, with Aston Villa ultimately activating their clause to bring the youngster back to the midlands.

Clarke is one of the potential alternatives but at this stage not the primary target, local reports say. Ipswich are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over forward and last season's Championship golden-boot winner Sammie Szmodics, though a fee is not yet agreed. That deal is unlikely to deter their interest in another left-sided player but at this stage, Clarke is not their primary focus.

Clarke could yet draw bids from other top-tier clubs, with Southampton understood to have a longstanding interest in the winger.

Sunderland are under no financial pressure to sell Clarke this summer and while there is an acceptance that a huge bid would be entertained given the lack of progress on a new contract, that he still has two years left to run on his current deal means that the club will only let him leave this summer with a major bid. Their asking price is thought to be comfortably in excess of £20 million.

Clarke himself is in no rush to leave the club and is happy playing for Sunderland, though he is of course open to the idea of testing himself at Premier League level. At this stage he is not expected to push for a move in the current window.

It's expected that other clubs could enter the race as the window develops - Lazio had a bid rejected in January while Burnley had multiple bids rejected last summer, highlighting how highly he is rated in the game.

"Obviously that interest has been there but it doesn't affect me," he told The Echo earlier this summer.