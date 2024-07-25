Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland completed their third transfer of the summer window on Wednesday evening with more done deals expected to follow

After a quiet start to the summer as the search for a new head coach understandably took focus, Sunderland's summer transfer work has stepped up considerably in recent weeks.

Alan Browne joined Simon Moore in making the switch to Wearside, with winger Ian Poveda becoming the third addition of the window when he was officially unveiled on Wednesday evening. Just as significant were the new contracts for Chris Rigg and Dan Ballard, drawing a line under any speculation of a summer move.

Even without spending a fee, Sunderland's three additions marked a subtle but significant shift in approach from recent windows. Amid a dismal end to the previous campaign, then interim head coach Mike Dodds said that the club's early recruitment meetings had suggested a willingness to address the growing lack of experience within the squad, but more importantly within the starting XI. Between Moore, Browne and Poveda there are hundreds of EFL appearances and though the latter has had something of a nomadic career to date, the hope is that his excellent loan at Sheffield Wednesday represents something of a breakthrough to build on. A winger may not have been right at the top on every supporter's wish list this summer but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman spoke of the versatility the 24-year-old would bring both in terms of his attributes and the positions he can play.

He'll add fierce competition, and it's also obvious that while Sunderland are confident they'll keep hold of the vast majority of their best talent this summer, there's a scenario in which Jack Clarke leaves. They have to think about that gap in the long run and while Poveda can't be expected to be that player alone, he might represent a start.

Browne plugs an obvious gap in the squad, more dynamic than Corry Evans but bringing similar steel and experience to central midfield. Their arrivals also highlight an interesting new dynamic, and one that might mean we see a slight shift in focus in the weeks ahead. Sunderland took a 31-man squad with them on their pre-season tour of Spain, an already significant number. There is now Poveda to add to that, as well as Ballard when he returns from injury next week. That number also didn't include trialist goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu, who could well sign a professional contract at the club now that Matty Young has moved on loan to Salford City. Put simply, Sunderland are approaching the point where they need to think about what the best next steps are for the talent in their squad that might not be involved on a regular basis under Régis Le Bris this season.

Which is not to say that Sunderland's work is done, by any stretch of the imagination. The search for a striker has again dominated the headlines this summer and it remains the key priority for this window - one that is as of yet unresolved. While a deal for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy is not yet done, that the club are prepared to fee for a 30-year-old is the clearest indication yet of a little bit more flexibility in their approach to recruitment. While the philosophy of recruiting and giving playing opportunities to young players isn't going to change, and the club will almost certainly have the youngest average age in the division again next season, there is clearly a recognition that a little balance of required and particularly up front - where the experience of last season showed how difficult it can be for an inexperienced player to grow in a position so scrutinised because of its importance to the team. Whether it be Mendy or another, it's a position the club remains determined to strengthen. There will be others, too, but any further additions are almost certainly going to mean outgoings.

Once the club have recruited up front, they will be left with four central strikers when their system for the upcoming season will invariably only include one. In central midfield, Browne's arrival and the emergence of Chris Rigg in his preferred position over the course of pre-season means there is going to be a surplus of options. If Clarke does not end up leaving, then they are stacked in the wide areas with a number of players who need to be featuring week in, week out. In any other position where they recruit further, they will be doing so into a position where there are already two players in the senior squad.

In almost every case, the player whose playing time is likely to be impacted will be one on a long-term contract who the club have invested a transfer fee in. While in some cases it may be deemed that a permanent move is the right option, in the vast majority of cases it will be about finding the right loan destination. The club had mixed success on that front last year. Joe Anderson played relatively regularly at Shrewsbury and looks far better for the experience, so too Eliezer Mayenda even if he had little game time at Hibernian. Jewison Bennette's loan at FC Aris in Greece didn't really work out for any part in the end, though injury played a big part in that. For all these players, the goal is either to leave them in a better position to challenge for regular football next season or to ensure that their value doesn't depreciate if it's decided that a permanent exit is the best option somewhere down the line.

The attention will likely remain primarily on the striker search and any other slightly more unexpected additions between now and the end of the window, but this is a hugely important piece of work which will step in the day ahead. After the next two friendlies, at which point the rotation will slow and the focus really hones in on that opening day of the season, there will likely be fairly significant movement.