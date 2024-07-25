Sunderland are preparing to face League One side Blackpool in a pre-season friendly fixture at Bloomfield Road - with injury concerns for both teams.
The Black Cats have recently returned from their pre-season trip to Spain, where Regis Le Bris’ side played two fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest before beating Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense 2-1.
After Saturday’s match against Blackpool, Sunderland will play two more friendly fixtures against Bradford and Marseille next week. Here’s the latest team news ahead of the Blackpool match:
1. Dan Ballard
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is set to miss the start of the 2024/25 season due to a knee injury. Photo: Frank ReidPhoto: Frank Reid
2. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - Out
Ballard is set to miss the start of the new season after sustaining a knee injury during Sunderland’s pre-season win over South Shields. The centre-back was initially ruled out for up to six weeks.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool) - Doubt
The 26-year-old goalkeeper is yet to feature during pre-season due to a minor knee issue but could return for the Sunderland fixture following a setback. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) - Doubt
Ba hasn’t featured in any of Sunderland’s pre-season friendlies so far due to an injury setback. The 20-year-old did complete some fitness training with his teammates and individual ball work during the squad’s pre-season tour in Spain so may be available for the upcoming matches.Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.