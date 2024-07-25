Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland transfer gossip after the Black Cats completed the signing of former Leeds winger Ian Poveda on a free transfer.

A report in Finland has claimed Sunderland are interested in 21-year-old winger Topi Keskinen.

According to Finnish outlet MTV Uutiset, both the Black Cats and Middlesbrough have ‘been in contact with the player’s camp’ yet haven’t made an actual offer to his club HJK Helinski.

Keskinen is under contract until 2025 and has scored six goals in 16 appearances for HJK in the Finnish top flight this year. MTV Uutiset has also reported Blackburn made an offer of just under €1million for Keski in January, while SPL side Aberdeen made a bigger bid for the Finland under-21s international.