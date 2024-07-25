Sunderland 'in contact' with young winger after signing ex-Leeds man as Middlesbrough are also linked
and live on Freeview channel 276
A report in Finland has claimed Sunderland are interested in 21-year-old winger Topi Keskinen.
According to Finnish outlet MTV Uutiset, both the Black Cats and Middlesbrough have ‘been in contact with the player’s camp’ yet haven’t made an actual offer to his club HJK Helinski.
Keskinen is under contract until 2025 and has scored six goals in 16 appearances for HJK in the Finnish top flight this year. MTV Uutiset has also reported Blackburn made an offer of just under €1million for Keski in January, while SPL side Aberdeen made a bigger bid for the Finland under-21s international.
Sunderland have completed the signing of former Leeds winger Ian Poveda on a free transfer, after the 24-year-old left Elland Road at the end of his contract in June. The Colombia international has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of an extra year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.