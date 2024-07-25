Championship boss quizzed on ex-Sunderland striker target after Leeds and Hull transfer links
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cardiff boss Erol Bulut was asked about reports linking the Bluebirds with Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.
Stansfield was a target for Sunderland last summer but instead joined Birmingham on loan, where he scored 12 goals in 43 Championship appearances. The Blues are one of several clubs said to be interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent deal this summer, despite being relegated to League One.
Championship clubs Leeds and Hull have also been linked with Stansfield in recent weeks, while Cardiff were said to ‘have shown tentative interest’ in the England under-21s international.
When asked about Stansfield during Cardiff’s pre-season trip to Austria, Bulut was coy on the recent transfer speculation and also referenced former Cardiff target Kieffer Moore, who has already joined Sheffield United this summer.
"I read many things," said Bulut, quoted by Wales Online. "I can tell you also 10 other names. Then we can discuss about 10-15 players. I read many things from before. Even sometimes I am reading in the press stuff with Kieffer Moore. Maybe some people don’t know he has already left.
"So let’s see what we can do and what is the best for Cardiff City and our squad. Everything is about the finance and we have to take care of that side. We will not waste money for nothing we will try to make the best for Cardiff City."
Sunderland will face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off) to begin their 2024/25 Championship campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.