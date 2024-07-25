Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has a new job after leaving his coaching role at Watford earlier this year.

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has joined the first-team coaching staff at League One club Barnsley.

The 42-year-old has previously worked with new Tykes boss Darrell Clarke as a coach at Port Vale, after retiring as a player in 2018 and a spell as assistant manager at Shrewsbury. Whitehead has also worked as a first-team coach at Turkish club Besiktas, Cardiff and Watford.

Reacting to his arrival at Barnsley, Whitehead told the club’s website: “Having spoken to Darrell earlier in the summer, I was really excited by the challenge of joining a club like Barnsley. Working with Darrell previously, I know he works and I was attracted by how the club works and the people already here.”

Clarke added, “Really pleased to be able to bring in Dean. He is somebody I have worked with in the past who is a well-respected figure and works brilliantly with the lads on the training pitch.

“After evaluating the balance of my coaching staff, Dean will provide knowledgeable insight to an already skilled backroom team. With Dean’s experience in the game, I feel we have a good balance within the coaching staff, and I would like to thank Mladen and the board for their support in making this happen.”