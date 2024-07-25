Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland have made Ian Poveda their third summer signing

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 24th Jul 2024, 19:26 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
Sunderland have signed Ian Poveda

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are delighted to have completed the signing of free agent Ian Poveda.

Poveda has been a key target for Sheffield Wednesday after a loan spell at the club during the second half of last season, but Sunderland made an audacious move for the 24-year-old following the expiration of his contract at Leeds United.

“We have tracked his experiences in the Championship throughout recent seasons and are delighted,” Speakman said.

“He’s strong in one-on-one situations and has the acceleration to change the tempo of our play, whilst offering the flexibility to play in several attacking positions. We feel these are qualities that can improve our team and equally, he requires the foundations to develop the next stage of his career. We are confident we can provide that platform and we are delighted to welcome Ian to the club."

Poveda has agreed a three-year deal to join the club, with Sunderland holding the option to trigger an additional year.

