We get the Leeds United view on new Sunderland signing Ian Poveda following his move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Leeds winger Ian Poveda - but what can fans expect?

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Manchester City in 2020 but only made 30 senior appearances for the Whites during a four-year spell at Elland Road, which included loan spells at Blackburn, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday. He was then released this summer following the end of his contract in West Yorkshire.

To find out more, we caught up with Leeds journalist Joe Donnohue from our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post to ask about Poveda and what the player can offer.

Why didn’t it work out for Poveda at Leeds?

JD: “Poveda struggled to nail down a starting spot at any stage of his Leeds career, other wingers were brought in who were more accomplished and although Marcelo Bielsa was thought to rate him, he never really did enough to justify breaking into the starting XI on a regular basis. After that initial period, managers came and went, by which point he'd been on loan a couple of times therefore not explicitly in any of their plans.”

Was there ever a chance it looked like he’d get a new deal or could break into the first team?

JD: “There were flashes under Bielsa, coming off the bench occasionally, but nothing ever too consistently. I think consistency is something which has always eluded him, even out on loan where he did feature more prominently. For a few years now, he's been viewed as a peripheral figure, contracted to the club but everybody knew his time was up when the deal ran out.”

What are his main attributes and areas where he could improve?

JD: “Speed, confidence on the ball and technically, there's a very good player in there. Areas he could improve, as I say, consistency as well as perhaps turning his directness and threat potential into something tangible.”

What is his best position?

JD: “I'd say his best position is probably from the right wing. Centrally, I always got the impression his physicality meant he was crowded out on the ball too often.”

Were fans disappointed to see him leave?

JD: “Not particularly disappointed. As I say, he'd been viewed as a peripheral figure for quite some time and aside from a decent enough pre-season last summer, there was hardly a clamouring for him to have greater importance on matchdays when the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Dan James were Daniel Farke's alternatives.”

Do you think he’ll be a good signing for Sunderland in the Championship?