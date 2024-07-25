Sunderland are preparing to face League One side Blackpool in a pre-season friendly fixture at Bloomfield Road - but who will start for Regis Le Bris’ side?
The Black Cats have recently returned from their pre-season trip to Spain, where they played two fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest before beating Spanish second-tier side Eldense 2-1. Sunderland also have a few injury issues, with defender Dan Ballard set to miss the start of the new season with a knee injury.
After Saturday’s match against Blackpool, Sunderland will play two more friendly fixtures against Bradford and Marseille next week. Here’s our predicted Black Cats XI to face Blackpool this weekend:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson only missed one Championship fixture last season and is set to remain Sunderland’s first-choice keeper for the upcoming campaign, despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2028 so the Black Cats are in a strong position.Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
After becoming a first-team regular at Sunderland 18 months ago, the 22-year-old full-back has unsurprisingly attracted interest from top-flight clubs. Hume has talked about his desire to play in the Premier League but stressed he's very happy on Wearside and in no rush to leave. He’s also under contract until 2027.Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien, 29, is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player after making 265 appearances for the club. An injury to Dan Ballard will only increase O’Nien’s importance as the Black Cats head into the 2024/25 campaign.Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Aji Alese
With Ballard set to miss the start of the season due to a knee injury, Alese appears likely to start the season as Sunderland’s left-sided centre-back. The 23-year-old impressed at the end of last season after a difficult campaign due to injury setbacks.Photo: Frank Reid