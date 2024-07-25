2 . RB: Trai Hume

After becoming a first-team regular at Sunderland 18 months ago, the 22-year-old full-back has unsurprisingly attracted interest from top-flight clubs. Hume has talked about his desire to play in the Premier League but stressed he's very happy on Wearside and in no rush to leave. He’s also under contract until 2027.Photo: Frank Reid