Sunderland face Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has told his Sunderland players to seize the moment and deliver on their pre-season ambition of winning promotion.

Le Bris revealed in his pre-match press conference that he had asked the players their ambition for the campaign ahead in his first meeting when them at the Academy of Light. Le Bris says the resounding answer was to return to the Premier League, despite having finished 16th in the previous campaign.

The Sunderland head coach said he had seen the potential within the group in his analysis before taking the job, and that key would be helping them to find consistency.

"The final will be different but at the same time we are exactly where we wanted to be," Le Bris said.

"I asked them in this very room in my first meeting, what is the purpose of the season? And they told me they wanted to get promoted. Here we are. We'll have this opportunity.

"I'd just received the information from them, it was tough at that moment to know whether they could do it. You can create this ambition throughout the season. Their faith was really strong. Because they were 16th last season the step could have been a bit high. But when I watched the games from last season it was really obvious this team could play really good football but lacked consistency. For me it was possible to improve consistency through methodology and work in the season."

While Sunderland have a young and in places inexperienced squad, Le Bris is confident that they have shown the maturity and mindset to succeed at Wembley.

"We went through difficult moments," he said.

"We haven't won comfortably this season. We've suffered and were ready for another tough game, The ambition and desire. After 48 games we deserve to be here. We can talk about talent and tactics but one of the strongest qualities of this group is mindset. The way they are connected and how they can manage different emotions.

"We deserve this fixture. It's not always a question of age, it's a question of connection with the path. You can be 17 and ready or 30 and have a problem to manage the emotions. They seem mature for that event with this togetherness. Our opponent are strong, experienced, have good staff but these are the rules of the final. We won't have an easy game."

Early season wins key to Sunderland confidence - Le Bris

While it has been a campaign of ups and downs, Le Bris says the performances against top teams earlier in the season gave everyone belief that they could make good on that pre-season goal.

"It's tough to pick one moment [we believed] that because the season is so long," he said.

"You can be in the top four, five or six for two thirds of the season and then be ejected. I felt often this team was talented and able to be competitive against the strongest teams in the league but that doesn't mean you can be consistent. You can only judge that at the end of the season. To be competitive in one game, against Burnley in the first game for example when we were really good. Middlesbrough and Leeds as well. It was clear this team can be competitive but can we be consistent? You only know that at the end of the season."