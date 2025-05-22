Sunderland are playing for a place in the Premier League when they face Sheffield United on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has issued a coy but encouraging Sunderland injury update ahead of the play-off final against Sheffield United, saying that he ‘more or less’ has everyone available.

The Black Cats are weighing up how much Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts can feature in the game, but Le Bris hinted that they should at least be able to play some part across the course of the game.

“Everyone is available, more or less,” he said.

“It’s the end of the season, you can have little injuries but it’s the last game and you can manage the pain. So we’ll see!”

Asked if Mundle and Roberts could realistically play a full game, the Sunderland head coach gave little away but said it was important that he managed the squad carefully.

“We’ll see... it’s always the case that at the end of the season you have to manage injuries,” he said.

“I’m really happy now because I think the group is bigger than before, but it’s always the case that you have to manage different scenarios and also your substitutions. We’ll see. I can’t say that we have 100% availability because it is not, but more or less. I will have options.”

Sunderland head coach confirms Sheffield United selection plan

Le bris confirmed that he has not yet settled on his starting XI for the game, with a decision to be made after the final training session at the Academy of Light on Friday.

“It is not decided yet,” Le Bris said.

“We have one more session tomorrow. We have now two or three options which is good, because it wasn’t often the case this season. Sometimes it was tough because we didn’t have different options to play against different options. But this was also an opportunity to grow because sometimes with constraints, you have to work on things that can be useful later. I think this has been the case of us last season.

“We’ll have the last session on Friday and then we’ll decide the starting XI and then who after that can be our finishers. We’ll see.”

