I said to my Dad after, you watch a lot of stuff on the tele and even watching from the stand, I've seen stuff like Defoe against Newcastle, the Everton game... And you obviously watch a lot of games from around the world on tele where special moments like that happen. I was saying to him that it feels a bit surreal we've been involved in one of those moments, that will be talked about for a long time. It's an unbelievable moment but one thing we've all said is we've got to get the job done. We don't want to just be remembered for Dan Ballard's header, we want to be remembered for going all the way, getting back to the Premier League.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, everyone is obviously on such a high with how it happened. We had a day off but since we've been back in, the focus has turned fully to the final now and making sure we're as prepared as we can be for the final.