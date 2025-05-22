Régis Le Bris press conference: Sunderland boss discusses Sheffield United play-off final and team latest
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris will speak to the media on Thursday afternoon to preview the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.
Régis Le Bris previews Sheff Utd play-off final
Everyone is available, more or less. You can have little injuries but it’s the last game and you can manage this. We’ll see!
Can Roberts and Mundle play a full game
We’ll see... it’s always the case that at the end of the season you have to manage injuries. I’m really happy now because I think the group is bigger than before, but it’s always the case that you have to manage different scenarios and also your substitutions. We’ll see. I can’t say that we have 100% availability because it is not, but more or less. I will have options.
Managing the players ahead of the game
We will be in a bubble. It’s important to focus on the routine. In these circumstances, it’s easy to be distracted by the atmosphere. To be ready to deliver, we have to be focused. We’ll keep our routine.
Managing at Wembley?
Another great experience. It’s hard to enjoy the atmosphere because I’m watching the game. It’s about managing the game for me. That has to be my focus.
Win over Sheff Utd in January
It’s useful to analyse previous games and we’ve done this. But it will be a different game, we can build from two or three important key points but at the same time. But we have to be ready to adapt in real time. They have a lot of options on the bench, we have to be ready for everything.
Gameplan
We have one more session tomorrow. We have now two or three options which is good, because it wasn’t often the case this season. Sometimes it was tough because we didn’t have different options. But this was also an opportunity to grow.
We’ll have the last session on Friday and then we’ll decide the starting XI.
That initial meeting with the players
For me, I just received the information that they wanted promotion. I think you can create this ambition throughout the season. Their faith was really strong, so for me it wasn’t surprising but it was a big step from 16th. At the same time, when I watched and analysed the different games from last season, it was really obvious this time could play really good football but had a lack of consistency. This is what we had to improve.
We had a referee in to talk to the players. Probably the main thing for the players is the offside is a little bit different. Also the way you can defend set pieces in the box is slightly different.
Sheff Utd's experience
Sure. They are strong, experienced, good staff. But this is the rule of the final, I think! It won’t be easy. This doesn’t exist. We have to break something to be in the Premier League this season.
One-off opportunity in case players leave?
We don’t know! We deserve this fixture. It’s not always a question of age, but of connection with our path. You can be 17 and ready for this, or 30 and not be able to manage it. They seem mature and they have togetherness. After that, we’ll find out in the game!
Le Bris on hunger of the players
We can talk about talent, tactics - but probably one of the strongest qualities of this group was the mindset. The way they manage different emotions - if they want to start but don’t etc. They stay consistent, connected. This our main strength.
Le Bris on unpredictability of the final
It will be different. At the same time, we are exactly where we wanted to be. When we first met in this room, the players told me they wanted to get promoted. here we are, we have this opportunity. We have shown discipline and resilience this season, identity, we went through difficult moments. We didn’t always win comfortably, we have suffered, so we are ready for another tough game. The desire and ambition is really consistent. After 48 games, we deserve to be here.
Le Bris on the mood
So far, so good. They are well balanced. We are repeating what we did all season.
Le Bris on the build up to the final
We’ve kept it normal. It was a bit unusual because we finished last week on Tuesday of course. We had three days of part-training. Then a full week to prepare this last fixture.
Does Le Bris stick or twist?
One potential talking point today is the formation - does Le Bris stick with 4-4-2 or play an extra midfielder?
Here’s what three-time Sunderland promotion winner Michael Bridges told me this week about the big decision for the head coach:
For me, I would like to see just the one striker because what that then means is that you have a gamechanger [to bring on]. For me, both the lads ran out of energy in the second leg against Coventry and then you're looking and asking, 'where is the moment going to come from?' Thankfully it came from Dan Ballard and a set piece, but really the lads had run their socks off up top and when you haven't got someone who can come on with that pace in transition, it's almost as if the defenders know that their job is done. It's a different proposition if one of those lads is coming on with that pace. That's the way I'd be looking at it."
Neil: We want to finish the job
Dan Neil has stressed Sunderland’s desire to finish the job on Saturday after those incredible scenes at the Stadium of Light last week:
I said to my Dad after, you watch a lot of stuff on the tele and even watching from the stand, I've seen stuff like Defoe against Newcastle, the Everton game... And you obviously watch a lot of games from around the world on tele where special moments like that happen. I was saying to him that it feels a bit surreal we've been involved in one of those moments, that will be talked about for a long time. It's an unbelievable moment but one thing we've all said is we've got to get the job done. We don't want to just be remembered for Dan Ballard's header, we want to be remembered for going all the way, getting back to the Premier League.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, everyone is obviously on such a high with how it happened. We had a day off but since we've been back in, the focus has turned fully to the final now and making sure we're as prepared as we can be for the final.
This is from my interview with Neil and his big mate Anthony Patterson, which you can read in full here
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United team news update
Chris Wilder held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, and confirmed that he had no new fresh injury concerns.
Which means that Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki are available to return to the squad:
Physically we've got everybody available, which is fantastic news.
They're all knocking on the door, all putting their hand up to play. Tactically we've got to find a way to get the job done, execute the game-plan. Technically we've got a really good group of players. I've got a real good group of players that can produce big moments and keep clean sheets and play on the big stage. The mentality has been really consistent. I'm enjoying watching the players, I'm liking where they're at at the moment. There's no guarantees of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better.
