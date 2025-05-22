Sunderland will play in the play-off final this weekend thanks to Dan Ballard’s incredible late header

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has hailed the scenes at the Stadium of Light after Dan Ballard's 122nd-minute header booked the club's place at Wembley.

Sunderland's semi final with Coventry City was level 2-2 on aggregate, with a penalty shootout looming. Ballard headed home Enzo Le Fée's corner to set up the final with Sheffield United this Saturday afternoon. Keane, who famously led Sunderland to the Championship title during his time in charge of the club, hailed the celebrations on Stick to Football.

"I hope they can do it," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you saw that goal going in, when Sunderland had scored, you see the crowd: that's a proper football club. It was wild, everyone."

Jill Scott wore a Sunderland shirt on the show to promote the EFL's Every Minute Matters campaign, which will see all three play-off finals kick off a minute later this weekend. The unique kick-off times are designed to raise awareness of the campaign, a collaboration between Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation, which aims to inspire supporters to learn CPR, equipping them with vital skills that could help them save someone’s life.

Scott won't be able to attend Saturday's game due to the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona, but described her delighted reaction to hearing of Ballard's goal.

"Sunderland fans are saying it's the loudest they've ever heard the Stadium of Light when the goal went in," Scott said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was driving back from London and listening to the commentary and I had to pull in at the service station, I was like 'oh my god, we've scored in the last minute!'.