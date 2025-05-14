Sunderland defender Dan Ballard scored an extra-time winner to book a place at Wembley

Dan Ballard revealed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was the unlikely inspiration behind his last-gasp winner against Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Ballard rose highest to head home Enzo Le Fee's corner in the 122nd minute of the second leg at the Stadium of Light, securing Sunderland's place at Wembley and a shot at promotion to the Premier League. Drogba famously scored a sensational equaliser against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final in a game where Chelsea had seen little of the ball and had few chances.

Though Ballard admitted his goal wasn't quite the same, the timing of his jump all wrong given his eagerness to try and score. The central defender opened up on an incredible moment in an interview with CBS reporter Geoff Shreeves.

"That was the craziest moment of my life and hopefully many of these Sunderland fans' lives," Ballard said.

"It was scenes, wasn't it? Honestly, I was trying to get my top off... all my emotions, it was incredible. The fans were absolutely incredible, they supported us all game and it felt like we weren't going to give them that moment. To be able to do that... they're incredible, what a moment.

"I was thinking, you know Didier Drogba in the Champions League final? That's what I had in my head. A little run to the near post and it was a great ball in. I've jumped far too high, too early, was so keen! I stooped down, don't know how it went in, I just heard the noise. Pandemonium."

Ballard said Sunderland knew how tough a test awaited them in the final against Sheffield United as he reflected on a challenging two legs against Coventry City.

"We limited them to crosses, we let them play out wide and put the ball in the box," Ballard said.

"I thought we defended the box really well. It was disappointing obviously to concede and it was great character from the lads to stick in there.

"All day the fans were brilliant, they lined the streets for us. We were desperate to do it for them. This is why you play football.

"I'm still taking it in. Two weeks ago I didn't think I'd play, still coming back from injury.. I'm happy Regis gave me the nod. I didn't even expect to be playing two weeks ago... it's been some two games.

"It's going to be a tough game at Wembley, really tough. Hopefully we can create another atmosphere like this. Anything can happen on the day, we'll be right up for it and well prepared for it. All the lads are buzzing."

Frank Lampard hails ‘fantastic’ Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

While adamant that his side were the better team over two legs, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard praised Ballard for his performances.

“He was fantastic,” Lampard said.

“He was fantastic in the first game how he defended the box and was fantastic again tonight. He's a really imposing player. He was their man-of-the-match over the two games for sure. I'm not saying my focus is absolutely on him, but you could sense that he was the one that had a real presence at the back end of the pitch. Well done to him he played really well.”