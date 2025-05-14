Sunderland booked their place at Wembley with a stunning last-gasp win over Coventry City

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland have produced a fantastic season regardless of what happens at Wembley, but says his players will quickly switch their focus on trying to end the season on the greatest high possible.

Le Bris knows his team face a stern test against a Sheffield United side who registered 92 points over the course of the regular season (with two deducted before the campaign began) and who beat Bristol City 6-0 over two legs in their own Championship play-off semi final.

Players and staff had Wednesday off following the punishing two-legged win over Coventry City but will be back in the building to begin the preparations for the final on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said.

"It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Le Bris says his players face a tough test against the Blades but backed his players to produce something special.

“They were really good in their semi-final," Le Bris said.

"I think they are a good team – well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion."