Sunderland booked their place at Wembley on a dramatic night at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd minute goal against Coventry City.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve but his pride in their spirit shone through.

"They went through difficult periods in this game but they never gave up," Le Bris said.

“So we can feel this energy even when its tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added.

“It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

Le Bris also paid tribute to the Sunderland fans for the atmosphere they created, from lining the streets to welcome the team bus to sticking by the players through what proved to be a challenging two hours on the pitch.

"It was really impressive,” Le Bris said.

“The atmosphere was crazy. They helped a lot because we went through difficult moments, their energy was contagious. They were our twelfth man, really they were.”