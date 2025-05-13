Sunderland have booked their place at Wembley thanks to Dan Ballard’s late header

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 35,531 for their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

Tickets will go on sale to season card holders at noon on Wednesday, May 14th. All season-card holders will be able to purchase one ticket, with the sale then moving to phase two on Friday, May 16th if any are remaining. In that phase, new 2025-26 season card holders and six-game package holders from this season will be eligible to purchase a ticket. The club have confirmed that tickets will only be available online.

Prices start at £37 for adults, rising to £105 with various concessions available. The kick off time for the final is yet to be confirmed but the game will take place on Saturday, May 24th.

Sunderland’s Wembley ticket statement in full

Sunderland AFC is pleased to confirm ticketing details for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final.

Phase one: 12:00 noon, Wednesday 14 May

2024-25 season ticket holders will be eligible to purchase one ticket per season ticket during this period.

Due to the volume of season ticket holders, all tickets will be subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phase two, which will include new 2025-26 season ticket holders and 2024-25 six-game package holders, will commence from 9am on Friday 16 May, subject to availability.

Additional sales phases will be communicated should any tickets remain.

How to buy

Due to Wembley Stadium requirements, tickets will only be available to purchase online via eticketing.co.uk/safc .

Tickets will NOT be available in person at the Stadium of Light ticket office or via telephone.

All tickets will be distributed via email as print@home tickets only, attached to an email booking confirmation.

Fans are also advised that duplicate tickets and reprints will not be available.

Ticket prices

Pricing categories are split into six sections, with concession pricing available throughout all categories.

All tickets purchased will be subject to a booking fee of £3 plus a transaction fee of £3.