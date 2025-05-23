Michael Bridges has been previewing the play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges has urged the Black Cats to capitalise on their chance to win promotion to the Premier league in order to keep their brilliant young team together.

Bridges was part of the Sunderland side that lost on penalties to Charlton Athletic in the 1998 play-off final, but surged to the title with a then record points haul the following campaign. The Sunderland team had vowed in the immediate aftermath of that heartbreaking play-off final to stick together and put it right the following season, but Bridges isn't sure that would be a realistic proposition this time around.

Top-tier clubs are taking a keen interest in some of Sunderland's best young players, with Borussia Dortmund eyeing up a summer swoop for Jobe Bellingham.

"I think the dynamics of the game have changed so much since then, with the money and everything else that comes with it," Bridges said.

"We were very, very fortunate that after the game against Charlton, I was just a 17 or 18-year-old boy so to be involved with that was just incredible. Obviously being on the wrong side of the result not so much but to witness what was being said, 'none of you boys are leaving, we stick together'. I had a few teams floating around me at the time but the message was very clear, we stick together and have a go next season. We went up as Champions.

"I'd like to think that would be the case this time around but.. the players will want to be in the Premier League with Sunderland. We have a much better chance of keeping players in the Premier League and I think it would take something very, very special to keep the team together given the clubs that are floating around. So I think it's time to capitalise now, and maximise this chance in the play-off finals so that we go to the Premier League together. Having a group of players like this doesn't come around very often."

Bridges believes Sunderland have every chance of upsetting the odds against Sheffield United on Saturday, and says the travelling Black Cats support could prove to be key.

"Régis is very versatile," Bridges said.

"The one thing you know it that he and his staff will have a game plan and that the players will embrace it. You just hope that the occasion coming down here... the players handled that at the Stadium of Light and the fans played their part massively. Not only after the goal from Ballard, but before that. The scenes were incredible and it was lovely for me to see, I came back from Australia four or five years ago and went to a game on a Tuesday night against Morecambe and it was really sad, fast-forward a few years to see all of that... it was a beautiful scene really. Everyone played their part and the players have got to use that at Wembley because I think Sunderland fans will outnumber Sheffield United.

"You know Sheffield United have the advantage in terms of the parachute payments, it was something Frank Lampard actually mentioned when we was talking about Coventry in terms of going up against those teams for promotion. Two have already gone back up. Sunderland have the underdog status regarding that aspect of things but they've shown so much maturity this season and haven't been scared of anything that's been thrown their way. Their blip came at the right time, I wasn't sure how the rest and rotation was going to work but the head coach showed once again there was method in the madness."