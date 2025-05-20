Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has cast aside any summer transfer talk and insisted both he and Sunderland counterpart Regis Le Bris are solely focused on Saturday’s Championship play-off final.

In their first season under the former Lorient manager, the Black Cats have spent almost the entire campaign in and around the play-off places and ended the regular season in fourth place before progressing into the play-off final with a 3-2 aggregate win in their semi-final clash with Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have made positive progress in their attempts to bounce back from what was a deeply disappointing relegation from the Premier League last season as they claimed just three wins from their 38 league games and picked up just 16 points in the process. After slipping out of the Championship title race in the final month of the season, Wilder’s men comfortably dispatched Bristol City with a 6-0 aggregate win in their own play-off semi-final and they will now hope to end Sunderland’s hopes of ending their eight-year absence from the top flight under the Wembley arch on Saturday.

Both Le Bris and Wilder have been pressed on the need to improve their squads should they secure a victory at the home of football this weekend - but the latter has stressed neither him or the Black Cats boss can afford to think of anything other than their Wembley date for the time being.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Wilder said: “I won’t look too far ahead of myself because I think that’s a dangerous game to play as a football manager. What will be, will be. If we do manage to win on Saturday, if Sunderland manage to win on Saturday, they’ll be having the same conversations as what we are in terms of what is needed in the summer. But I am certainly not having those conversations just yet, I am having a conversation about how we need to prepare and get it right on Saturday afternoon.”

“It’s mind-boggling”

Getty Images

Although any thoughts of summer transfer business have been put to the side ahead of Saturday’s Wembley showdown, there is no doubt the lucrative jump into the Premier League would offer either manager a golden opportunity to boost their transfer kitty for the close-season. As reported by The Echo over the weekend, a single season in the top flight could swell the Black Cats coffers by over £190m, and although not all of that would be free to spend in the transfer market, it would mean an increased investment in Le Bris’ squad if his side are successful on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder knows all too well of the challenges Saturday’s victors will face in the Premier League after he guided the Blades into the top tier in 2019. A ninth placed finish provided a remarkable return in their first season amongst the elite - but Wilder was unable to follow that up as his side ended the following campaign sat at the foot of the table with just 23 points to their name.

As he puts together the finer details of a final push towards the Premier League, the Blades boss gave his take on the gap between the top two tiers of the English game - and insisted both of the Championship play-off finalists must be ready to make the leap in the aftermath of Saturday’s game.

He said: “I think it’s (the Premier League) gone up a level since my second season, the Covid season. The first season, I still don’t think that gets the credit it deserves really but that’s how it is. Maybe because we are a little bit unfashionable, it goes away. Obviously, the second season was a really disappointing season, of course. But you learn your lessons in terms of what you have to do, how you have to keep with the pack and improve so people talk about the jump and the gap between. We’d love to have that opportunity just as much as Sunderland will.

“I answered the question the other week about when the door opens you have to be ready to step in and people can’t talk about we might need another season in the Championship. If we have another season in the Championship and we aren’t as good as we are this year, we might not get that opportunity so we have given ourselves an opportunity to bounce back, and when you look at the numbers involved (in the Premier League), it’s mind-boggling. If we do get the result, being given a chance to be competitive is key and then, for us, to find a way, and it will be the same for the Sunderland board and the Sunderland manager in terms of what they’ll have to deal with.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland confirm major ticket update to fans ahead of Wembley final against Sheffield United