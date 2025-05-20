Sunderland have confirmed that there will be extra tickets on sale at 4pm on Tuesday, May 20

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been granted an additional allocation of 1,000 tickets for Saturday’s Championship play-fff Final at Wembley Stadium, following discussions with the EFL.

The extra tickets will be made available to fans eligible for phase two of the club’s ticketing process and will go on sale at 4pm on Tuesday, May 20, exclusively via eticketing.co.uk/safc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two includes supporters who hold 2024-25 season cards or part-season cards, those who purchased a six-game package during the campaign, and 2025-26 season card holders. Sunderland have confirmed that no seat moves will be permitted during this window. If any tickets remain, further sales phases will be announced in due course.

When will Sunderland fans get their tickets for Wembley?

With excitement building for the club’s biggest game in years, the club has moved to clarify the ticketing process for fans who have purchased their seats for the final. In an email sent to supporters, Sunderland confirmed that tickets will be distributed electronically starting Wednesday, 21st May 2025. All tickets will be sent to the lead booker’s email address, and fans are being reminded to ensure their contact details are correct on their club account.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club stressed that all tickets are print-at-home only, with no duplicates or reprints available for the fixture, making it absolutely crucial that fans check their inboxes and have their tickets printed and ready ahead of travelling to London. Here’s the full message from the club: “Upon purchasing your tickets, you will receive an email confirmation with details of your order. Tickets for the game will be emailed to the lead booker from Wednesday, 21st May 2025. All tickets are print at home, and there are no duplicates or re-prints for this fixture. Please ensure the email on your account is up to date.”

Sheffield United have also confirmed that PDF tickets for the Championship play-off final will be distributed to supporters via email within the next 48 hours. In a statement, the club advised that once the tickets have been sent, they cannot be changed or refunded. Fans have been strongly encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry at Wembley, although digital scans on mobile devices will also be accepted.

How will fans learn of any changes to tickets or allocations?

Sunderland and Sheffield United supporters have been advised that any updates or changes regarding ticketing or allocations for the Championship play-off final at Wembley will be communicated directly by the clubs themselves, rather than the EFL.

This means fans should monitor official club channels for the latest information on availability, sales phases, and any changes to existing arrangements. Both clubs are responsible for the management and distribution of their respective allocations, and any queries or concerns should be directed to the relevant club’s ticketing department.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment