Sunderland have issued an update to supporters regarding tickets for the Wembley final via e-mail

Sunderland have issued an important ticketing update to supporters ahead of Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.

With excitement building for the club’s biggest game in years, the club has moved to clarify the ticketing process for fans who have purchased their seats for the final. In an email sent to supporters, Sunderland confirmed that tickets will be distributed electronically starting Wednesday, 21st May 2025. All tickets will be sent to the lead booker’s email address, and fans are being reminded to ensure their contact details are correct on their club account.

The club stressed that all tickets are print-at-home only, with no duplicates or reprints available for the fixture, making it absolutely crucial that fans check their inboxes and have their tickets printed and ready ahead of travelling to London.

Here’s the full message from the club: “Upon purchasing your tickets, you will receive an email confirmation with details of your order. Tickets for the game will be emailed to the lead booker from Wednesday, 21st May 2025. All tickets are print at home, and there are no duplicates or re-prints for this fixture. Please ensure the email on your account is up to date.”

The Black Cats are set to be backed by a huge following at Wembley as they aim to return to the Premier League under Régis Le Bris. With fan demand high and travel plans being finalised across the region and supporters are encouraged to keep a close eye on their inboxes.

Ticket information for Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley

Sunderland were allocated 35,531 tickets for their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium, but have now sold out.

Tickets were released in phases, starting at 12pm on Wednesday, May 14, when 2024-25 season cardholders will be able to purchase one ticket each. Phase two began on Friday, May 16, with access granted to supporters who have either renewed or purchased a 2025-26 season card or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign. The club confirmed that all tickets must be purchased online, with no in-person or phone sales available. Ticket prices started at £37 for adults and range up to £105, with various concession rates available.

How to watch and follow Sunderland vs Sheffield United on TV, radio and online

All three play-off final matches, including Sunderland vs Sheffield United, are live on Sky Sports, with live digital coverage on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App. If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription but want to watch the game, you can pay to stream the clash on NOWTV, with options available for £26, £14.99 and £29.99. Simply follow this link to take a look for yourself

The Sunderland Echo website and social media channels will also have full coverage of the Wembley final and the build-up, while fans not next to a television on the day have the option to tune into BBC Radio Newcastle’s coverage of the game with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland Wembley captain Gary Bennett.

