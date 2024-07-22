Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Leeds United and Ipswich Town are reportedly the latest clubs to shown an interest in Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics.

The Mirror have claimed Rovers have offered an improved contract to the Republic of Ireland international as they do all they can to persuade Szmodics to remain at Ewood Park. However, reports have suggested a number of Premier League clubs have registered an interest in the forward and Ipswich are the latest addition to a growing list as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Leeds are also said to be keen on Szmodics as the Whites aim to shake off the disappointment of last season’s Championship play-off final loss against Southampton and fire their way to promotion back into the Premier League at the second attempt. With the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto both likely to leave Elland Road before the end of the summer transfer window, Leeds are said to have put their interest ‘on the table’ - and Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes the addition of his former striker would ‘guarantee promotion’ for the Whites.

Speaking to the Posh website, he said: “Sammie, if I was Leeds United, because they are going to lose some talent, doing what they have to do to bring in. He is pretty much guaranteeing you promotion because you’re buying the Golden Boot winner. That’s my tip Leeds fans, you should be buying Sammie Szmodics. Sorry Blackburn fans.”

The likes of Celtic and Everton have also been linked with a move for Szmodics in recent months and the forward has already hinted he would like to try and prove the doubters wrong by making a step into a higher level of the game. Speaking to Sportsboom earlier this summer, he said: “I’d like to think so (I could make the step up to the Premier League), but it’s about getting that opportunity and chance to do so. But hopefully I’ve shown people who doubted me in the Championship what I can do and that I can make that step up and do it at that level. We’ll have to see what the future holds. It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League – and hopefully I can achieve that.”

Derby discuss possible departure of Sunderland target

Derby County manager Paul Warne has revealed he is taking ‘one phone call a day’ about a possible move for Rams youngster Dajaune Brown.

The 18-year-old striker enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful half-season loan spell at Gateshead as he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Tynesiders and helped Rob Elliot’s side to lift the FA Trophy as he scored in normal time and hit the winning penalty in a shoot-out win against Solihull Moors. His form at the International Stadium reportedly sparked interest from the likes of Sunderland and Newcastle United - and the North East rivals are far from the only interested parties monitoring the youngster’s progress in pre-season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Rams boss Warne said: “I normally get one phone call about him a day, about one club who wants to sign him. I am in no rush to let him go, but I also do not want to hinder his progress. So, unfortunately Derby comes before a player and that is the honest truth. At this moment in time he is staying within the camp until otherwise… but I try not to pick people through reputation, if he is the best striker in the building then I would be stupid not to play him.

“He has got a long way to go. We will see him again in the next couple of pre-season games and go from there. If I think it is better for him to go out on loan then there are plenty of suitors, but you get nine on the bench and you need to keep players when you can.”