The latest transfer speculation from across the Championship as the new season draws ever closer.

It has already been a difficult summer for Leeds United supporters following the departure of highly-rated youngster Archie Gray.

The England Under-21 star was said to be on the radar of a number of European football’s biggest clubs before he completed a reported £35million move to Tottenham Hotspur and left the Whites to reflect on what they described as a ‘heartbreaking’ decision to allow the academy product to depart the club. Although Gray will now hope to shine in the Premier League this season, it is his former club’s inability to return to the top flight that has put them at risk of losing further star players before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month.

Spanish duo Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have both joined La Liga club Real Betis on free transfers, Finland international Glen Kamara has moved to Rennes, Jack Harrison has agreed to a second season-long loan move to Everton and Charlie Cresswell has joined Toulouse. However, their departures have not ended speculation over the futures of some of the players they left behind as the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier continue to be linked with moves away from Elland Road.

But it is Dutch star Crysencio Summerville that has been at the heart of transfer talk in recent months after the former Feyenoord winger was heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen in the aftermath of Leeds’ Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton. The latest update from TEAMtalk has suggested the Whites now ‘expect’ Summerville to depart before the transfer window closes on the final day of August and reveals Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and French club Rennes have all held talks over a deal that could cost them between £30million and £35million. The latter of that trio are said to be keen to add Summerville to their squad as star man Desire Doue continues to draw attention from Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Boost for Boro as key men pens new deal

Australia international Riley McGree has given Middlesbrough a major boost ahead of the new season after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract extension at the Riverside Stadium.

The 25-year-old joined Boro in a reported £3m move from MLS side Charlotte during the January transfer window in 2022 after he had impressed during a loan spell with then-Championship rivals Birmingham City. McGree enjoyed an impressive first season under Michael Carrick and has continued to thrive under the former Manchester United and England midfielder, despite enduring an injury-hit campaign last time out. Carrick revealed his delight over the news of McGree’s new deal and believes his decision to commit reflects positively on his club.

The Boro head coach said: "Riley is an important part of our squad. He's a a good lad and he has a great attitude. We're all about building things here, and this is further demonstration of that."