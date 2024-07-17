French club sell striker to Sunderland's Championship rivals amid Alexandre Mendy transfer links
Burnley have completed the signing of striker Andreas Hountondji from French side Caen with fellow forward Alexandre Mendy also attracting interest at the Ligue 2 club.
Hountondji has joined Burnley for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal at Turf Moor. The 22-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions for Ligue 2 side Rodez last season and is the Clarets third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Brazilian left-back Lucas Pires and Dutch full-back Shurandy Sambo.
It was reported earlier this month Caen had received offers for both Hountondji and Mendy after the pair were left out of the squad for a friendly match against FC Nantes. It’s been claimed by reports in France that Sunderland have submitted an offer for Mendy, aged 30, who has two years left on his contract.
Mendy scored 22 goals for Caen in Ligue 2 last season but has hinted he could leave Stade Malherbe this summer. When asked about his future ahead of Caen’s final league game of the 2023/24 season against Valenciennes in May, Mendy replied: “I don't know yet. It's not that it's not fixed yet, I have a few requests. Afterwards, as usual, I'll take stock. Last year, I extended because I thought the cycle wasn't over. Today, we're perhaps reaching the end of a cycle. We'll see what happens, but the most important thing tomorrow is to try to get a place in the play-offs and then we'll see."
"I was already in the same situation last year, there was a project that was ongoing and still is. I think I made the right choice to play one more season at Stade Malherbe."
Despite a 3-0 win over Valenciennes two months ago, Caen finished sixth in Ligue 2, missing out on a play-off place by one point. Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh SC have also been credited with interest in Mendy, who wants his future resolved quickly this summer.
Ahead of the Valenciennes match, Mendy added: "I am focusing first on the last match, but after that, it is certain that if I were to leave, I would like to be in good conditions straight away and arrive early enough to prepare my family and adapt to the new environment that is offered to me."
