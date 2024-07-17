Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season in August.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut says his squad still need more signings this summer as they prepare for next month’s Championship opener against Sunderland.

The Bluebirds have brought in attacking midfielder Chris Willock and defender Callum Chambers in recent weeks, while Bulut still wants to acquire another striker to compete with forwards Isaak Davies and Kion Etete.

When asked about the club’s summer business so far, Bulut told Wales Online: "Two transfers we have have made already, Chris Willock and Chambers. I think they are good transfers. Of course, these won't be the only two, there will be a few more.

"We need a few more and we know exactly which positions we need, where we had issues, problems last season. So, in the striker position, we still need. Our guys are doing well right now, Isaak, Kion, but still we need for the season to put our level higher, so we will be on the market to get a striker, a winger, a midfielder and in the defensive positions, maybe one or two. So you can count how many we need! It won't be so much like last season, but we do need some more."

He added: "The striker position is the most difficult to get. But we have in our target already one or two players who we are already in negotiations with. And I hope our guys can do it quick and I hope in a few days we can get one of them."

Asked if Cardiff could make another signing before the squad fly to Austria on their pre-season tour on Friday, Bulut replied: "Maybe in Austria. You never know."