With the Euros over and attentions beginning to turn to the new domestic campaign across Europe's top divisions, the transfer market and the speculation that comes with it is stepping up a notch.

Unsurprisingly, some of Sunderland's best young players are creating headlines - just as they have done across the last three or four windows. The frequency of the reports over the last few days have felt a little reminiscent of the final days of the 2023 summer window, when a raft of players were linked with exits and the mood on Wearside was tense to say the least.

In the end, only Ross Stewart departed and as the club's pre-season camp in Spain begins to go through the gears, the mood amid the club hierarchy is relaxed. They would say that the experience of that 2023 window should prove instructive to anyone that fears a raft of assets are going to be sold off or that the club are in no position to resist any top-tier interest that progressed. Jack Clarke was subject to a number of bids from Burnley but they weren't lofty and were rejected out of hand. He stayed, and produced the best campaign of his career to date. Patrick Roberts was the subject of interest from Southampton, but stayed and would later sign a new deal. Pierre Ekwah drew bids, but none were accepted. Dan Neil was linked with an exit, but went nowhere. Stewart went as he was in the last year of his deal and the bid was significant - which ought to be remembered as it has significantly strengthened the club's financial position when it comes to other players in the group.

As it stands, there are no players in the final year of their contract heading into this pre-season campaign. Trai Hume, linked with a move in recent days, effectively has three years to run on his current contract. Pierre Ekwah and Dan Ballard likewise, while Anthony Patterson has four. The Black Cats are well protected and only have to consider a sale if the fee is so astronomical that it could prove a genuine game changer for the club's short and long-term plans.

Sources have also suggested that as of yet, interest has not developed into significant bids. Senior sources have emphatically rejected any suggestion that they have fielded any official bid for Hume, and were surprised by suggestions that Galatasaray have made a formal move. Likewise with Ballard, whose primary focus is now on his rehab after suffering a significant injury at South Shields that means he will almost certainly miss the first few games of the new campaign. The situation could change in the coming days, weeks and months but right now there is nothing significant to report.

Pierre Ekwah is understood to have drawn formal interest from Serie A side Udinese, who would like to sign the midfielder this summer. However, the initial approach is thought to have fallen well short of what the club would consider a viable offer. Ekwah, like Hume, is in Spain with the group and preparing for this weekend's fixtures as normal. So too is Jobe Bellingham, who had strong Premier League interest earlier this summer. The situation could change but Sunderland stood firm and Bellingham made very clear that he wanted to stay for another campaign at least.

There was a noted shift in the rhetoric around player sales last summer from sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, who felt that the club's initial communication around their general strategy had led to the mistaken narrative taking hold that departures were central to the club's project. He stressed that keeping the core of a team together was the main goal, but that some significant sales along the way might make sense in certain circumstances. He has reiterated that point again this summer, also noting that the club's prudent (and at times frustrating for fans) approach to recruitment is in part so that the club are never pressured into selling multiple players at once due to financial fair play or any other concerns. Sunderland believe that continuity and the growth of their young team can give them an advantage on those around them who may currently have deeper pockets. There is obviously a point to be made here that Sunderland need to make far better decisions for the upcoming campaign to avoid the turbulence they endured last season, which has significantly raised the stakes when it comes to the appointment of Régis Le Bris.

James Copley

Speakman has, of course, been careful to not rule out any sales this summer. Jack Clarke has two years left to run on his current deal and with no sign of an extension being agreed, there is a pragmatism behind the scenes that with his value high, there could be a decision to be made this summer. At the same time, sources have also made the point that they are well aware that another year of Clarke could help the club win promotion and if that happens, the financial reward will far outstrip any sale at this stage. If the bids that arrive are modest, then there's every chance they'll hold their nerve.That Dan Neil has two years to run on his deal and has of yet not agreed an extension leaves a small degree of vulnerability should any top-tier bids arrive, but that hasn't happened yet.

There has been much criticism of Sunderland's decision making in 2024 and rightly so, while there has also been some persistent frustrations in recent years with the much-discussed model. One undoubted positive has been that the way the club have been able to retain top talent, with Chris Rigg's first pro deal the most recent example. As of now, the club genuinely believe that will still stand at this of this window. There may be a sale and it may be a big one, but the core of the team for the new campaign is in place.