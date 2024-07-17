Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ellis Taylor has secured a move after his release by Sunderland

Former Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor has landed an EFL move after making a huge impression on trial.

Taylor has been confirmed as Harrogate Town’s third signing of the summer transfer window, and has joined the League Two club on an initial two-year contract. The 21-year-old winger ended the last campaign in stunning form as the U21s came within a game of lifting the Premier League 2 title, but was released by club who felt he was unlikely to break into the first team this season.

Taylor scored in a trial game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and the club have subsequently moved quickly to bring him in on a permanent deal.

“We watched Ellis a few times last season for Sunderland U21s and he impressed us, then we got the opportunity to bring him in to have a closer look,” explained Harrogate’s head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

“As early as after the first training session we were really impressed with him and it confirmed our thoughts on him really. He’s an exciting player, can play off both feet, likes to make things happen and it feels like a good fit for us, at 21-years-old he’s at an age where he wants to go out and forge a career in the Football League.

“He impressed us against Huddersfield, scored his goal and got in great areas, when he got the ball he tried to make things happen, he’s very versatile he can play left wing, right wing and at wing back so we’re delighted to have him here.”

Sunderland have taken fellow academy winger Tommy Watson on their pre-season tour of Alicante as he bids to push for more first-team minutes this season.