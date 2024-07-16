Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The very latest Sunderland transfer headlines that you may have missed in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are now in Spain under new head coach Régis Le Bris as the club’s pre-season preparations take a step up.

The Black Cats have played friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead already this summer and will face Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense before returning to the United Kingdom. After jetting back to the North East, Le Bris’ men will play Blackpool and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Sunderland’s intense pre-season schedule, however, the transfer rumour mill has begun to spin with several fresh pieces of news emerging over the past couple of days:

Here, we take you through the main Sunderland headlines that you may have missed:

Dan Ballard exit links

Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to France during the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal centre-back has cemented himself as a key player for Sunderland after his arrival at the Stadium of Light two seasons ago following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this summer, reports had linked newly-promoted Ipswich Town with a move for the defender with Everton also thought to have looked at the player. However, Sunderland Nation are now claiming that Ballard is the subject of fresh interest from France.

Lens head coach Will Still - who came close to taking the Sunderland job this summer before the appointment of Régis Le Bris - is said to be an admirer of Ballard with Sunderland Nation stating he is a “major” target of the Ligue 1 club. Sunderland are thought to value Ballard in the £20million region mark at the very least with Arsenal due a sell-on fee should he depart.

Sunderland eye experienced striker

Sunderland have reportedly made an offer to French second-tier club Caen for striker Alexandre Mendy.

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed Caen ‘has already received a first offer’ from Sunderland for Mendy, with ‘negotiations underway.’ Sunderland are looking to sign at least one new striker this summer while head coach Regis Le Bris has said he’s 'well aware' of the need to strengthen the squad’s forward line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendy, 30, scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2, after netting 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract after joining Caen from Bordeaux in 2020. Mendy has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Matty Young loan exit expected

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is close to moving to an EFL club on loan.

The 17-year-old returned to Sunderland this summer and is expected to head out on loan once again with a step up to an EFL club preferred. Notts County had shown serious interest in Young before their eventual capture of former Black Cats number two Alex Bass earlier this summer.

Young was left out of Régis Le Bris’ squads to face South Shields and Gateshead on the opening day of pre-season last Saturday. It is understood Young’s omission was due to a move to an EFL club being close to completion. League Two club Salford City have been mentioned as potential frontrunners, with other fourth-tier clubs also interested.