Régis Le Bris has been handed an injury blow after Sunderland confirmed that Dan Ballard has undergone minor surgery on his knee - and is out for six weeks.

The centre-back was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Ben Crompton during Sunderland’s 5-0 pre-season victory over South Shields. Ballard had been due to travel with his teammates to Spain and was named in the club’s travelling squad but remained in England to see a specialist in London.

The injury to Ballard’s knee required minor surgery in the capital. Sunderland confirmed the injury with an update to supporters on Tuesday afternoon after social media images circulated appearing to show Ballard heading to London to see specialists.

Ballard’s absence from Sunderland’s pre-season squad is not thought to be transfer-related after reports on Tuesday morning surfaced linking the former Arsenal man with a move to Will Still’s new French club RC Lens.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Sunderland AFC confirms that Dan Ballard has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks. The defender sustained a knee injury against South Shields and was due to join his team-mates in Spain after seeing a specialist in London on Monday.

“Further tests revealed the extent of the injury and Ballard subsequently underwent a minor procedure before returning to the North East. The 24-year-old will now continue his rehabilitation at the Academy of Light before an expected return to action next month. All at SAFC wish Dan a swift recovery and return to action.”

Sunderland are set to face Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense while in Spain.