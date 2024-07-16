Reported Sunderland striker target Alexandre Mendy has already dropped a transfer hint about his future
Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has already cast doubt over his future following four years with the French club.
Reports in France have claimed Sunderland have submitted an offer for the 30-year-old forward, who scored 22 goals for Caen in Ligue 2 last season. Mendy has two years left on his contract at Caen but has hinted he could leave Stade Malherbe this summer.
When asked about his future ahead of Caen’s final league game of the 2023/24 season against Valenciennes in May, Mendy replied: “I don't know yet. It's not that it's not fixed yet, I have a few requests. Afterwards, as usual, I'll take stock. Last year, I extended because I thought the cycle wasn't over. Today, we're perhaps reaching the end of a cycle. We'll see what happens, but the most important thing tomorrow is to try to get a place in the play-offs and then we'll see."
"I was already in the same situation last year, there was a project that was ongoing and still is. I think I made the right choice to play one more season at Stade Malherbe."
Despite a 3-0 win over Valenciennes two months ago, Caen finished sixth in Ligue 2, missing out on a play-off place by one point. Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh SC have also been credited with interest in Mendy, who wants his future resolved quickly this summer.
Ahead of the Valenciennes match, Mendy added: "I am focusing first on the last match, but after that, it is certain that if I were to leave, I would like to be in good conditions straight away and arrive early enough to prepare my family and adapt to the new environment that is offered to me."
