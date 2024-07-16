Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to sign a new striker during the summer window.

Sunderland have reportedly made an offer to French second-tier club Caen for striker Alexandre Mendy.

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed Caen ‘has already received a first offer’ from Sunderland for Mendy, with ‘negotiations underway.’ Sunderland are looking to sign at least one new striker this summer while head coach Regis Le Bris has said he’s 'well aware' of the need to strengthen the squad’s forward line.

Mendy, 30, scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2, after netting 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract after joining Caen from Bordeaux in 2020. Mendy has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Sunderland have three forwards in their senior squad for their pre-season tour of Spain, including Eliezer Mayenda, Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn. When asked about Sunderland’s striker situation, Le Bris said: “Everyone can score goals. If the responsibility is only on the striker, then it is always going to be difficult. We know that this position is always very important for a team, and of course, the club, the organisation, is aware of this problem. We will see what happens. We are working on things. We have to keep things confidential, to be effective at the end, but we are working.”