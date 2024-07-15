Ex-Arsenal and Aston Villa defender signs for Sunderland's Championship rivals ahead of opening day fixture
Cardiff have completed the signing of former Arsenal and Aston Villa defender Callum Chambers.
The Bluebirds will face Sunderland on the opening day of the Championship season on Saturday, August 10 and also completed the signing of attacking midfielder Chris Willock last week.
Chambers joined Villa on a permanent deal from Arsenal in 2022, and had a year left to run on his contract, but was allowed to leave the club after making just five Premier League appearances last season.
Speaking to Cardiff’s website, Chambers said: “I’m absolutely delighted, and I can’t wait to get started. I think after speaking to the club, it felt like they were very ambitious in where they were heading. It seemed like a really good project to be a part of, and I didn’t really want to miss out. I’m at a stage in my career where I want to be ambitious and create memories for myself as well. It was a good time for us both to meet at this point.
"The stadium is quality and it’s a great club. I can’t want to play here at the stadium for the first time. The manager was key. We had some good conversations, we’re both very ambitious and want to push this club up.
"It’s a very good squad as it is. I just want to come in as a centre-half; I like to get on the ball and play, be vocal on the pitch, so if I can do that it will bring the best out of me as well.”
