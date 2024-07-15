Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transfer news from around the Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the club are close to making a couple of signings but remained tight-lipped when asked about Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore looked set to join Hull City on a permanent transfer last week but now appears to be heading to Sheffield United after a late twist. The 31-year-old striker was on Sunderland’s radar in January, before signing for Ipswich on loan instead. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in Moore, who went on to score seven goals in 18 Championship appearances as Ipswich won promotion to the Premier League.

When asked about Moore after Sheffield United’s 2-1 pre-season win at York on Saturday, Wilder said: “I’m reverting to type. Until they get that shirt on. I’ve been involved in too many deals where I’ve said it’s close and this, that and the other, and it doesn’t get over the line.

“We’re close to a couple. There’s a lot of work to be done, 14 or 15 out of the squad today were academy players. That’s great in terms of the work the academy is doing, but we’re trying to build a group to do well in the Championship and return to the Premier League in season one or season two. There’s still a lot of work to do but there’s also a lot of work going on as well. Fingers crossed in the next 24, 48, 72 hours we can add to the group because everyone realises and recognises that we need to do that.”