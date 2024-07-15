Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Clarke discusses the arrival of new Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris and what fans can expect.

Jack Clarke believes Sunderland’s squad will have complete clarity under new boss Regis Le Bris following multiple changes in the dugout last season.

The Black Cats parted company with head coaches Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale during a turbulent 2023/24 season, which saw interim boss Mike Dodds take charge of the side’s final 13 matches.

Supporters will hope Le Bris’ arrival can represent a fresh start, yet Saturday’s 2-1 pre-season defeat at Gateshead showed it may take time for the Frenchman to implement his ideas.

When asked if Le Bris has changed much in training since his appointment last month, Clarke replied: “Just how he wants us to set up as a team. He's big on us trying to work it into certain areas of the pitch and if it's not working in certain areas switching it quickly. We're working on it every single day and hopefully by the time the next batch of games comes along and definitely by the season starting we'll have a better understanding of what he wants and be able to showcase a better version of ourselves.”

Asked what fans can expect from a Sunderland team under Le Bris, Clarke replied: “He wants a lot more intensity from us. Last season we were caught out with the manager changes and the injuries in certain positions so we couldn't give the best possible version of what the manager thinks a Sunderland team should look like and definitely what the club and ownership think a Sunderland team should look like.

“Under Regis, especially in the first two weeks, he's been trying to implement these things. It didn't quite work for us today (against Gateshead) but I'm sure by the start of the season we'll have a clearer vision of what he wants and we'll be playing that way.”

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen during this summer’s transfer window, Le Bris will still have a core group of young players to work with who have gained valuable Championship experience over the last two seasons.

“It’s obviously nice to have an understanding with the people you are going to be playing with,” said Clarke when asked about Sunderland’s squad. “We have added new players and I’m sure the club will be wanting to add more players.

“It boils down to what the manager wants really, we can only play as well as we can when we’ve got clarity from the manager and I think over the last few years, especially with the changes in managers wanting different things and stuff, hopefully under Regis with a full pre-season we’ll have complete clarity going into the new year.

He added: “I think it should help me thrive but it should help the whole team thrive. Once we’ve got complete clarity and understanding of what he wants, when he wants and who is doing what. Obviously it’s been difficult so far and didn’t come off for us today. Hopefully once we’ve got that clarity the whole club can be thriving.”

Sunderland’s squad will now fly to Spain for a week-long training camp, where they will play two friendly matches against Nottingham Forest and second-tier Spanish side CD Eldense.