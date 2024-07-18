How Sunderland fans can stream Nottingham Forest game in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will play two friendly matches during their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Sunderland’s squad is in Spain for a training camp - with supporters able to watch the team’s two friendly matches overseas.

Regis Le Bris’ side will face Nottingham Forest on Friday, July 19 at the Pinatar Arena (6pm kick-off UK time), before playing against second-tier Spanish side CD Eldense on Sunday, July 21 (6pm kick-off UK time). Sunderland supporters can purchase streaming passes for all of the side’s pre-season fixtures for £7 per game via the club’s website, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage of the Black Cats’ pre-season tour (including both friendly matches) with our reporter Phil Smith out in Spain.

Sunderland began their pre-season schedule with two friendly fixtures against South Shields and Gateshead on the same day, as the squad was split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players. After beating South Shields 5-0 at 1st Cloud Arena, a different Black Cats team lost 2-1 at Gateshead in the second match.