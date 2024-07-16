Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s striker options assessed as the Black Cats look to strengthen their options during the transfer window.

Sunderland have arrived in Spain for a week-long pre-season training camp - with three recognised forwards in their squad.

Eliezer Mayenda, Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn all signed long-term contracts on Wearside last summer and all have at least three years left on their current deals. Still, the Black Cats are trying to sign at least one more striker this summer, following attempts to make another forward addition in January.

Of the three aforementioned players, only Rusyn managed to score for Sunderland’s first team during the 2023/24 season, with two goals in 21 Championship appearances against Preston and Middlesbrough. He also appears to be at the front of the pecking order when it comes to Regis Le Bris’ striker options, given he has more senior appearances under his belt aged 25. Rusyn has admitted he initially struggled to adapt after moving to England from Ukraine last summer, yet it’s hoped he’ll be better prepared a year later, with a full pre-season under his belt.

Rusyn’s position at Sunderland will also be interesting, after he predominantly played as a wide forward during his final season Zorya Lugansk. For Sunderland, including for the Black Cats’ pre-season friendly at Gateshead this month, the 25-year-old has been deployed in a central role, a position he appeared to be adjusting to during the last campaign.

While Rusyn led the line against Gateshead, Mayenda was selected up front for Sunderland’s other friendly match at South Shields, with the latter winning and converting a penalty in a 5-0 win at 1st Cloud Arena. It was a surprise the 19-year-old was loaned out to SPL side Hibernian in the second half of last season, given he was still getting used to a new environment and had shown flashes of his raw and exciting potential in his eight Championship appearances.

Mayenda’s spell in Scotland didn’t work out, with the striker making just two league appearances, yet it’s easy to forget he’s still just a teenager with limited first-team experience. Ideally he can be a third or fourth-choice striker option for Sunderland during the upcoming campaign, a player who can be part of the first-team squad and contribute at senior level, while also gaining game time for the under-21s team. Another loan move is an option, yet another change of surroundings may not suit him.

Hemir is perhaps in a similar situation, with a loan departure possible if Sunderland do sign one or two more strikers this summer. The Portuguese forward, 20, didn’t look up to the level required to make an impact at Championship level last season, while the Black Cats will be wary of protecting their investment after paying an undisclosed fee 12 months ago.

After investing in younger players this time last year, Sunderland are expected to look for a more experienced goalscorer in the coming weeks. The loan market is also an option, yet top-flight clubs have a tendency to wait until later in the window before sanctioning such deals. If the Black Cats are serious about challenging for promotion this season, it’s an area they’ll have to get right.