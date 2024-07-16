Next England manager odds: Ex-Sunderland and Rangers boss bizarrely in bookie odds alongside Leeds legend
Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager remains in doubt following the loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
The former Middlesbrough manager has guided his team to back-to-back European Championship finals alongside a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final during his tenure as England manager.
However, Southgate failed to get England over the line in their biggest games against Croatia, France, Italy and Spain and his future is now unknown with many fans and pundits calling for the former defender to hand over the reins to a new man.
After the game on Sunday, which England lost 2-1 in Berlin, several outlets have begun to speculate as to who could take the job should Southgate decide to surrender his position. Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains the favourite with most outlets, alongside current Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.
England under-21 Lee Carsley - who has been linked with the Sunderland job in recent times - also places high up in the field of potential Southgate replacements with Frank Lampard, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini taking their places in the betting field.
However, there are several left-field candidates in the field to replace Southgate with the bookies bizarrely giving a 40/1 outside shot to former Rangers and Sunderland boss Michael Beale, who was sacked by the Black Cats earlier this year.
Former Leeds United boss and current Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa also features in the field as a 50/1 longshot. Bizarrely, ex-Sunderland and Republic of Ireland man Roy Keane has also been included on the list. I think we can file Beale, Keane and Bielsa links in the “not going to happen” section.
Graham Potter - 6/5
Lee Carsley - 3/1
Eddie Howe - 5/1
Jurgen Klopp - 8/1
Mauricio Pochettino - 8/1
Thomas Tuchel - 12/1
Frank Lampard - 20/1
Pep Guardiola - 20/1
Michael Carrick - 33/1
Steven Gerrard - 33/1
