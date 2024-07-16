Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

15 Championship clubs are reportedly keen on the Sunderland-linked Crystal Palace winger

Hull City have confirmed talks with Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion over deals to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Okay Yokuslu

That's according to vice-chairman Tan Kesler, who also adds that both deals at this stage are proving difficult with serious interest in the pair from other clubs in the United Kingdom.

Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old Rak-Sakyi last summer, along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League.

Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022-23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. During his time in League One, Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals in 49 outings before heading back to Selhurst Park.

Yet, after picking up a hamstring injury in November, the winger was sidelined for five months and made just six Premier League appearances last term. However, Hull City chief Kesler has now revealed his club have made a move for Rak Sakyi but faces intense competition.

He said: "We are interested in Rak-Sakyi and so are like 15 other Championship clubs. We made the best offer. Palace feel very comfortable with him playing for us but I think at the moment he's getting interest from another Premier League club.

"If he doesn't go somewhere in the Premier League permanently, I'm confident that I would like to see him with us and we will try to do everything to bring him in. We've spoken with the agent, we've spoken with the player and we're looking to have another conversation with the player.

"The club is just very comfortable with us, Crystal Palace. Thanks to Dougie (Freedman) and Steve (Parish), they're very supportive of the player's development with us so at this minute, it's about the waiting game a little bit."

Rak-Sakyi was thought to be close to a move to Hull during last summer’s deadline day before Palace decided to keep the player in South London where he remained there for the duration of the Premier League campaign.