The £3.8million deal represents “pure profit” for Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leeds United

Former Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell has finally departed Championship rivals Leeds United.

The England youth international centre-back has been linked with Sunderland multiple times during recent windows following an impressive spell on loan at Millwall during the 2022-23 campaign. However, after returning to Leeds, the defender struggled to break into Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites made it all the way to the play-off finals last season before losing to Southampton at Wembley. Cresswell made just five Championship appearances during the season and seven in all competitions.

The 21-year-old England under-21 international came through the Whites' academy but only made 14 appearances for the senior side during his spell at the club. Cresswell has now joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

The French side have signed Cresswell for an undisclosed fee. Though the transfer was not revealed, it is believed to be around £3.8million. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cresswell’s sale represents ”pure profit” as the 21-year-old is a product of the club’s Thorp Arch academy.