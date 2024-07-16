Championship rivals Leeds United handed £3.8m boost after sale of former Sunderland transfer target

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The £3.8million deal represents “pure profit” for Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leeds United

Former Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell has finally departed Championship rivals Leeds United.

The England youth international centre-back has been linked with Sunderland multiple times during recent windows following an impressive spell on loan at Millwall during the 2022-23 campaign. However, after returning to Leeds, the defender struggled to break into Daniel Farke’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whites made it all the way to the play-off finals last season before losing to Southampton at Wembley. Cresswell made just five Championship appearances during the season and seven in all competitions.

The 21-year-old England under-21 international came through the Whites' academy but only made 14 appearances for the senior side during his spell at the club. Cresswell has now joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

The French side have signed Cresswell for an undisclosed fee. Though the transfer was not revealed, it is believed to be around £3.8million. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cresswell’s sale represents ”pure profit” as the 21-year-old is a product of the club’s Thorp Arch academy.

Related topics:Charlie CresswellSunderlandLeeds UnitedEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice