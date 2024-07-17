Ex-Sunderland defender set to join league rivals following Championship promotion

Transfer news from around the Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle looks set to sign for Championship rivals Norwich on loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old made 17 league appearances on loan at Leicester last term, missing a large part of the campaign with a knee injury, as the Foxes won promotion back to the Premier League. He also made 44 appearances on loan at Coventry (including play-offs) during the 2022/23 season as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final at Wembley.

Doyle’s loan move to Norwich won’t include an option to buy, with three years left on his contract at Manchester City. According to BBC Sport, a deal is yet to be signed, yet ‘all parties are satisfied Carrow Road is the best destination for the defender.’

Before his spells at Coventry and Leicester, Doyle made 39 League One appearances for Sunderland during the 2021/22 season (including play-offs) as the Black Cats won promotion back to the Championship.

