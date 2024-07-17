Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland defender’s future looks unclear as things stand...

Sunderland man Henry Fieldson has joined Grimsby Town on trial.

The defender signed his first professional deal at the Black Cats last summer but the one-year contract is set to expire during the current window leaving Fieldson free to move elsewhere. However, the Wearsiders did state that the player had been offered a new deal when they released their retained list back in May.

Sunderland would have to be compensated under FA rules having played a significant part in Fieldson’s development at youth level should the defender leave. This would be decided by a tribunal if the two clubs couldn’t agree on a nominal fee. However, there is also a possibility that Fieldson could head out on loan if a new deal with Sunderland is agreed.

The 19-year-old was north of the border last week at Scottish club Queen’s Park, who were reportedly taking a look at the young defender. This week, however, Hume travelled south to trial in. a game for Grimsby Town alongside former Sunderland man Denver Hume.

Grimsby defeated Boston United 2-0 during pre-season with the club taking a good look at Fieldson during the game. Grimsby are next in action against North East non-league club South Shields as their preparations continue.

In other news, former Sunderland under-21 man Ellis Taylor has joined Harrogate Town after his release by the Black Cats at the end of last season. The versatile player has joined the League Two club on an initial two-year after impressing on trial.