Sunderland suffered a major injury blow in their opening pre-season fixture

One of the key positives Régis Le Bris in the first weeks of his tenure was a rapidly improving injury picture.

Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Nazariy Rusyn made full recoveries from the issues that had blighted the end of their previous campaigns, while the returns of Jay Matete and Elliot Embleton offered hope of additional strength in depth.

An empty treatment room for the duration of pre season was never realistic but even so, the news that Dan Ballard would miss six weeks after undergoing minor surgery is an obviously significant setback. Ballard will play a major part over the course of the campaign but his involvement in the first month of the season is in doubt.

With Ballard now focusing on his rehab at the Academy of Light, there is an interesting challenge for a number of the players in the squad out here in Spain. Notionally, the centre of defence is a position of strength for Sunderland. There were many issues within their side last season but their defensive record was in the top six across the division and Patterson, Ballard and O'Nien were a hugely dependable trio in an often otherwise inconsistent team.

Sunderland will be loathe to recruit too heavily in the position, knowing that they have other priorities and that Ballard will be a fixture when fit. They will also know that right now that injury leaves them more than a little vulnerable, and they will be weighing up their options heading watching this weekend's training and fixtures.

Jenson Seelt is a long-term contender to take a place in the team in that position but is return from a major knee injury is still some way off. While Nectar Triantis' injury is significantly less serious, he is currently not available for selection.

James Copley

It means real opportunity for Leo Hjelde, who had an understandably inconsistent start to his Sunderland career in a team that was struggling for form, confidence and continuity. Hjelde has also made very clear that he sees himself first and foremost as a central defender, rather than at left back where supporters have so far watched him play. Joe Anderson is also in the camp, and will be eyeing an opportunity to impress following his loan at Shrewsbury Town last season. It may have been telling, however, that he played as a left back in his 70-minute outing at South Shields on Saturday.

One option that will surely be hugely attractive for Le Bris would be to take a closer look at Aji Alese, who shifted infield at Gateshead last weekend. Alese arrived at the club primarily as a central defender but has up until now featured almost exclusively on the left, and has shown huge promise there. His injury issues last season meant the position was a huge weakness for the team, often drawing Trai Hume out of his strongest position. With Alese and Dennis Cirkin both now fit, it's a position of real strength and continuing with Alese could help Le Bris get two talented and athletic defenders into his team. In a season where high pressing and therefore a high defensive line is going to be key, that could be a huge advantage.