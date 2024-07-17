Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland, West Ham and Rangers man took to social media to announce his Tottenham exit

Former Sunderland, Portsmouth and England striker Jermain Defoe has left his role at Tottenham Hotspur.

The ex-striker wants to take his first steps into the world of management and threw his hat into the ring to take the Sunderland job earlier this summer before the appointment of Régis Le Bris.

Defoe - who also played for Rangers, Bournemouth and West Ham during his career - has been coaching at former club Tottenham for some time but has now departed his post as he looks to take the next steps in his career.

“For the past two seasons I have thoroughly enjoyed my coaching time at THFC,” wrote Defoe on social media. “Today I leave this incredible club, and I want to say thank you to all the amazing people in the building who have helped me learn and grow.

“It has been a pleasure to achieve so much at Spurs including reaching UEFA A coaching status which was always an ambition of mine following my playing career. Spurs will always hold a special place in my heart and the fans already know how much the club means to me.

“How ver, now is the right time for me to move on and shape the rest of my coaching and managerial career, nevertheless I will forever remember my time at Spurs fondly. All great journeys eventually come to an end and I wish everyone at the club nothing but the best for the coming season and the future. Until next time,” he concluded.