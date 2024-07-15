The transfer window has been open since the middle of June - with Sunderland and their Championship rivals looking to strengthen ahead of the 2024/25 season.
The Black Cats have made two new additions by bringing in experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore and midfielder Alan Browne, with other areas to address in the coming weeks.
Other Championship clubs have acted quickly to make new signings this summer. Here are some of the most eye-catching deals from the second tier so far.
1. Jack Rudoni (Coventry)
A player who has previously been on Sunderland’s radar. Following Huddersfield’s relegation to League One, Rudoni, 23, has signed a four-year deal at Coventry, who have seen attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare leave the club following the end of his contract. | Getty Images
2. Josh Murphy (Portsmouth)
Another player who has previously been linked with Sunderland. Several Championship clubs were said to be interested in the 29-year-old winger after he scored twice for Oxford in the League One play-off final. Murphy then turned down a new deal at the Kassam Stadium to sign a three-year deal at Portsmouth. | Getty Images
3. Ryan Giles (Hull)
Hull have triggered an option to sign left-back Giles on a permanent transfer, after he made 17 Championship appearances for the Tigers during a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season. The 24-year-old also impressed on loan at Middlesbrough the previous season. | Getty Images
4. Ben Gibson (Stoke)
Following four years at Norwich, where he was often a regular starter, Gibson wasn’t offered a new deal at Carrow Road. The 31-year-old centre-back was quickly snapped up by Stoke, who offered him a three-year deal. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.